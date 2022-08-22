Long Walk Management LP Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Long Walk Management LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up 27.2% of Long Walk Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Long Walk Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $34,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Shares of NET traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,152. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

