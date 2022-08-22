Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MADE. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Made.com Group from GBX 72 ($0.87) to GBX 23 ($0.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.34) to GBX 79 ($0.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Made.com Group alerts:

Made.com Group Price Performance

MADE opened at GBX 9.80 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.26. Made.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.75 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

Made.com Group Company Profile

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Made.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.