Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Position Lessened by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,939 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 3.41% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 278,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96,417 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 836,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 46,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 176,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. 13,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,364. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $542.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

