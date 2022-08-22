Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,334,765 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $790,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

