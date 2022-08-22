Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 983,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.03% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $896,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,380,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.79 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

