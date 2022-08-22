Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $647.16 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.31% of Howmet Aerospace worth $647,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 79.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 51,985 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $7,868,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $37.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.