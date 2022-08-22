Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,525,828 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.24% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $748,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $119.32 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

