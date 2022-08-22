Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.96% of Roper Technologies worth $480,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $433.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

