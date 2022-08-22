Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 157,911 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.91% of Equinix worth $612,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

EQIX opened at $696.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $665.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,696. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.