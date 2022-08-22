Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 66,158 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,158 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Match Group were worth $711,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Match Group by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after buying an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after buying an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Finally, Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $143,263,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

