Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,232,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

GD opened at $238.77 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.22.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

