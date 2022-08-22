Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,454,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 535,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,003,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $111.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

