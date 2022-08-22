MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in MasTec by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

