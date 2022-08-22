MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $81.13. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

