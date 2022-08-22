Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 8.2% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 43,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Mastercard stock opened at $350.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.56. The company has a market cap of $339.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.