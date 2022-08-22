MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $479.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
