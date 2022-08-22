MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $479.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

