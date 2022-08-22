Matthew Mcmanus Buys 8,625 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $2.72 on Monday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,544. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter worth about $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

