MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of MXL opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 883,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $23,507,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 17.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 333,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

