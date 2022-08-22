Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.
Mayfield Childcare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.62.
About Mayfield Childcare
Recommended Stories
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Childcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Childcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.