MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Position Lessened by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,374 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 4.04% of MBIA worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 58.3% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

MBIA Stock Down 0.4 %

About MBIA

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.