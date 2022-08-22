Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.25. 127,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

