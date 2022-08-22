MercadoLibre (MELI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00.

8/4/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $850.00 to $800.00.

7/15/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00.

7/6/2022 – MercadoLibre is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $31.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $878.09. The company had a trading volume of 788,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $784.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $920.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.64 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

