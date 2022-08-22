Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBINN stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,363. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

