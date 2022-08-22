Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.42. 107,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,488,855. The company has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

