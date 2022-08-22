Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 1,652 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,652 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $84,631.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.92. 441,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

