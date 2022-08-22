Metahero Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $36.89 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,055.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003731 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00081229 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

