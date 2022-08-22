Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,889 shares of company stock valued at $42,204,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded down $14.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,319.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,082. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,227.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,300.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.