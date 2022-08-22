MIB Coin (MIB) Hits One Day Volume of $12.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $82,837.89 and approximately $12.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000201 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 448,449,452 coins and its circulating supply is 171,147,524 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

