Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

Midwest Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDWT stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.78. 2,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,879. Midwest has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $43.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a PE ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knott David M Jr raised its stake in shares of Midwest by 20.4% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

