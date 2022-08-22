Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Down 1.8%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 25,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 55,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.