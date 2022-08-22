Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Down 1.8%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 25,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 55,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.