Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $10.48 on Monday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
