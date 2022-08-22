Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $10.48 on Monday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $137,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

