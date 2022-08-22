Minds Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Minds has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minds has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $12,213.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minds coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00073038 BTC.

Minds Coin Profile

MINDS is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

