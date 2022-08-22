Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The stock has a market cap of C$15.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. The company has an option acquire interest in the Aroche Wollastonite Project that consists of five mining grids covering approximately 150 hectares located in the province of Huelva, southwestern Spain.

