Mint Club Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $513,253.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $513,253.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032285 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

