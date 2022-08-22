Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00213310 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

