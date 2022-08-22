Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 1,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Mitie Group Trading Down 14.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.0596 dividend. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

