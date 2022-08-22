MKM Partners Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $220.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.36 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.74. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

