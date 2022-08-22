MonaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $33.11 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $33.11 million and $53,259.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.84 or 0.07366850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00151682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00257519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00714676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00550316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

