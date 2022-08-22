Morgan Stanley Trims Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Target Price to $2.06

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.76 to $2.06 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hippo Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Hippo has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hippo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 94,931 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hippo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,604,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 329,909 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Articles

