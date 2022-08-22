Morgan Stanley Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $39.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.
TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.
Tapestry Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of TPR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 390,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 107,740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,531 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 186,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
