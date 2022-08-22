Morpheus.Network Achieves Market Cap of $22.39 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $22.39 million and $93,019.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003692 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00081288 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

