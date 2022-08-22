Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Price Hits $3.76 on Major Exchanges

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and $750,347.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00017623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,360.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073697 BTC.

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

