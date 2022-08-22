MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $56.87 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

