Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Down 4.1%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 39,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 153,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Moxian (BVI) Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moxian (BVI)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian (BVI) stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Moxian (BVI) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones.

