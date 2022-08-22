MurAll Trading Down 46.7% This Week (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, MurAll has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $530,937.17 and approximately $55,055.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00080724 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,018,551,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

Buying and Selling MurAll

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

