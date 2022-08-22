Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.70

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.70 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 134.30 ($1.62), with a volume of 234167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.90 ($1.65).

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £99.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,563.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.39.

Insider Activity at Naked Wines

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £51,766.84 ($62,550.56).

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

