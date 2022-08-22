Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 706 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $23,488.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 283 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $10,230.45.

Upstart Stock Down 5.7 %

Upstart stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.84. 7,485,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,602,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Upstart by 23.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Upstart by 7,328.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

