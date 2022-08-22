National Bankshares Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CR opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The stock has a market cap of C$994.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.84.

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Articles

