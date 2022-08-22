NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.04 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and $296.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00018980 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00104117 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001385 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00248786 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030507 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008285 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Coin Profile
NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,970,199 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
