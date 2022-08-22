Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Shares Down 1.2%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €66.46 ($67.82) and last traded at €66.94 ($68.31). Approximately 86,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.78 ($69.16).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($84.69) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

